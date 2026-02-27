Custom built with amazing style

Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac off of Newton-Sparta Rd. with easy commuter access to Route 15, this three-bedroom, two-bath beauty is currently available near Upper Lake Mohawk Beach. One bedroom and full bath are on the main level while two additional bedrooms and bath are on the second floor.

A stunning fireplace adorns the living room and the formal dining room has new sliders to a 16x22 deck perfect for warm weather entertaining.

The finished basement boasts full-size windows and you’ll love the convenient fenced-in yard and oversized one car attached garage.

Peace of mind perks include a new patio, new boiler, new roof and the entire home inside and out were professionally painted in 2021.

This beautiful Lake Mohawk home is truly a lifestyle to treasure.