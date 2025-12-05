First Hope Bank teams with local fire departments for holiday drive

First Hope Bank is partnering with local fire departments to support Sussex and Warren County food pantries through its annual Fill the Fire Truck Food and Clothing Drive.

The bank is accepting nonperishable food items, toiletries, and other essential goods at all branch locations now through Dec. 19. Donations will help community members in need during the holiday season.

The event will also feature a Fill the Fire Truck celebration on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at two branches: the Andover branch, 161 Newton Sparta Road, Newton, and the Blairstown branch, 201 Route 94, Columbia. Families can enjoy photos with Santa, music, giveaways, hot chocolate, and holiday cheer while supporting local pantries.

Most-needed items include: rice, pasta, soup, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, crackers, canned fruits and vegetables, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, shelf-stable milk, laundry detergent, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, body wash, socks, and pet food.