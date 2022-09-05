Make your dreams a reality with this buildable slice of heaven

Just reduced and priced to sell! Calling all builders, dreamers and designers! If you’ve just about given up after touring home after tired home, maybe it’s time to build one yourself and make it everything you have been looking for and more. Stop going to open houses and set your sights on land where you can bring your vision and finally have exactly what you’ve been searching for all along. Welcome home to a beautiful five-acre buildable lot in desirable Sparta surrounded by lovely homes.

Located at 645 West Mountain Road in Sparta, this vacant lot is zoned residential for one family so you can stretch out and relax on five acres. Here is your chance to build the home of your dreams on a blank slate surrounded by beauty and grace. You will have all the privacy that you have been desiring from this gorgeous property compete with babbling brook adding to the peace and serenity of the land. Plot plan is available showing septic and proposed dwelling on the lot. Discriminating buyers will also appreciate the prime location just minutes from town stores, restaurants and major roadways. A stunner of a home with a commuter-friendly location can be yours with all of the bells and whistles your heart has been dreaming of in Sparta. The property was previously perc tested.

If you are ready to make a change and build a gorgeous home that perfectly suits you and your family, the time is now. Contact Donna Geba for an appointment and see this one up close by calling 201-874-6788.