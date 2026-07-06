Realtor Catherine Kut earns Lifetime of Service Award

Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors announced that Realtor and broker Catherine Kut has received Scouting America’s 2026 Lifetime of Service Award.

The award recognizes Kut’s decades of volunteer leadership and philanthropic service throughout Sussex County.

Kut began her community service in 1979, volunteering in local schools before expanding her involvement to youth athletics, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. She later became active in the real estate profession, serving on the Sussex County Association of Realtors board for 14 years, including terms as vice president and president from 1995 to 1996. She also chaired several association committees and has earned the New Jersey Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award for 35 consecutive years.

Her volunteer leadership has included service with Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way, the Sparta Education Foundation, Pass It Along, Project Self-Sufficiency, the German Christmas Market, the March of Dimes and the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, among other organizations.

”Cathy exemplifies the heart of our profession and our community,” said Doug Radford, broker and owner of Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors. “Her tireless dedication and leadership have made a lasting impact on countless individuals and organizations across Sussex County.”

The award was presented in recognition of Kut’s contributions to both the real estate profession and the Sussex County community.