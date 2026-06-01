Sparta Books joins statewide 2026 New Jersey Bookstore Crawl

Sparta Books at 29 Center St. will participate as an official Crawl Stop in the 2026 New Jersey Bookstore Crawl, running June 5–7.

More than 70 independent bookstores across the state are taking part in the event, which encourages participants to visit multiple stores using a Crawl Guide available at Sparta Books and online.

Visitors can have their guides stamped at each participating bookstore, with each stop counting as an entry into a raffle hosted by New Jersey Collective. No purchase is required to participate.

The statewide event was organized by the New Jersey Collective to promote independent bookstores and encourage local shopping.

“We invite visitors to experience our Sparta community,” said Jenn Carlson, noting nearby small businesses including coffee shops, restaurants and other local retailers.

More information, participating stores and event details are available at New Jersey Bookstore Crawl, with additional local information at Sparta Books.