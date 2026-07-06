Sparta colonial features classic den, outdoor oasis

This gorgeous four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath colonial on a tree-lined Sparta street is perched on an exquisitely manicured lot.

Beautiful inside and out, a gracious foyer opens to a living room with hardwood floors and a cozy wood burning fireplace. The heart of the home, the country kitchen, boasts granite countertops, a center island and tile backsplash and floor.

The sun drenched den features floor to ceiling windows, a second fireplace and abundant bookshelves. The perfect spot to enjoy reading and relaxing by the fire.

Upstairs, all the bedrooms are spacious with the primary suite presenting lovely wooden cabinetry.

Outdoors, over two acres provide a lush oasis with a paver patio,, firepit, a fully fenced-in backyard, a heated inground pool and a Koi pond with a serene waterfall.

This listing presents everything imaginable as well as charm and tranquility.