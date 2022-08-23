Sparta real estate agent wins Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 award

Chris Ohab, a real estate agent based in Sparta, has been named a Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 award winner for 2022. Each year, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, chooses its top affiliated real estate professionals below the age of 30 who have made their mark in real estate and achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership.

The Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand’s network of over 100,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 2,200 offices in 40 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.

“Chris combines modern technological marketing savvy with time-tested, superb customer service. He represents the future of the real estate industry, and I am thrilled to congratulate Chris on winning the prestigious 30 Under 30 honor,” said Rob Norman, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York.

Ohab entered real estate with Coldwell Banker Realty in 2018 and was named the Sparta office Rookie of the Year. He ranks as one of the top-grossing individual agents in the state under the age of 30. Ohab was honored with the NJ REALTORS Circle of Excellence Sales Award at the Gold Level for his exceptional real estate sales performance in 2020 and 2021. He earned the Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle award for 2021, placing him among the top 7% of approximately 100,000 Coldwell Banker agents worldwide. Ohab has produced the highest home sales in multiple towns.

Ohab grew up in the Morris County region. Due to his father’s contracting business, he gained a lifelong understanding of everything from new construction to renovation, extending his knowledge beyond the local real estate market and making him an award-winning agent within his first year in the industry. His strong points are investment properties, commercial buildings, marketing properties using state-of-the-art photography and technology, and knowledge of many of northern New Jersey’s towns. Ohab has earned several industry designations, including a certified luxury home marketing specialist, certified rental agent, commercial real estate professional, new construction specialist and senior sales and marketing executive.