The Salad House set to open in Sparta

The Salad House, a rapidly expanding, health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, customizable salad creations – is opening its newest location in Sparta. This marks one of three new locations set to open in the coming month for the New Jersey-based concept and will join existing locations in Millburn, Morristown, Westfield, Montclair, Livingston, and Ridgewood.

The new location will be located at 4 N. Village Blvd and will be owned and operated by the brand’s first female franchisee, Michele Zentz. She has been in Sparta for over 16 years, and lives locally with her fiancé and their five teenage daughters. Zentz is a certified woman-owned business owner and is an expert in investing in local real estate. She is also an avid foodie, winning several local iron chef competitions and has always enjoyed providing her family, friends, and neighborhood with amazing food. The new location is slated to begin serving delicious, customizable salad creations to the Sparta community in early June.

“The Salad House provides customers with a level of customizability that is unique to the fast-casual industry,” stated Zentz. “Our menu has a wide variety of healthy lifestyle menu items, so that our customers will always be able to find something that satisfies their appetite.”

The Salad House has menu items that appeal to a variety of diets and food preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. At Salad House, there is a delicious, made-to-order menu item for everyone. There is even a kid’s menu with kid-friendly selections, from chicken fingers to quesadillas.

“As demand for healthy food rises, knowledgeable and dedicated franchise partners like Zentz are crucial to helping us expand Salad House’s presence,” said Salad House’s Director of Franchise Development Jerry Eicke. “We are eager to see her share our delicious salads and other healthy lifestyle menu offerings with the people of Sparta.”

For more information, visit thesaladhouse.com or download the Salad House app to order directly for pickup or delivery.