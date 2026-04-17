Weichert Realtors Sparta office recognizes top March sales associates

Weichert Realtors’ Sparta office has recognized its top-performing sales associates for March, according to branch officials.

Andrew Milling, branch vice president of the office, announced that Denise Hoebee achieved the highest dollar volume for the month. Christine Bond recorded the most sales and listings among individual associates.

Among teams, Team Tremain secured the highest number of new listings in March.

Office officials said the monthly recognitions highlight agent performance across sales, transactions and listing activity.

Weichert Realtors operates a Sparta office at 92 Woodport Road. More information about services is available by calling 973-729-2700.