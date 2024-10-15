2 vie for 1 school board seat

Two people, Michelle Hinkle and Daniel O’Malley, are competing for one seat with a two-year unexpired term on the Sparta Township Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election.

In addition, six people are running for three seats with full three-year terms on the board. They are Roque Martinez, Emily “Ramos” Serafino and Rebecca Williams, running on one slate, and Clifford Cernek, Anthony Mazzarella and Robert Brett Mercer, running on another slate.

Serafino is the only incumbent seeking re-election.

Here are statements from the candidates running for the two-year term:

MICHELLE HINKLE

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I respect the Board of Education as the foundation for the district. I am running for a board position to represent ideas that promote public education as an accessible resource for all students, advocate for teachers and staff, and assess policies to ensure members of the district can learn and work in optimal conditions.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My priorities are reducing board overreach, teacher and staff wellness, and fiscal responsibility.

The board must uphold its function without extending power into the purview of staff expertise, and I will work to keep members accountable for this.

Teacher wellness is correlated with student wellness and academic achievement. I will advocate for measures to cultivate wellness for those working with students to enhance their learning.

Fiscal responsibility is keeping the operating budget within the 2% tax levy, allocating money within the district and classroom, prioritizing grants, lowering costly contracts, and maintaining state funding.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I believe in the necessity of public education. I respect staff who dedicate their careers to promote students’ learning and development.

I am a responsive listener and prioritize respect, collegiality and kindness with others to work toward goals. My ability to appreciate multiple perspectives will help me address constituent’s needs.

I effectively communicate best practices and evaluate research for evidence-based decisions. Being aware of my experiences and viewpoints will decenter myself to advocate for ideas not represented on the board.

Backgrounds and qualifications.

As a professor of professional counseling, with a background as a Licensed Professional Counselor, I have skills to aid me in this role. I have facilitated workshops for teachers and school staff on topics related to wellness, self-care and supporting students in their development.

I believe in strength-based, data-driven work and will highlight our district strengths as resources to optimize and address our current areas of need.

DANIEL O’MALLEY

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running because it is a great way to make a direct impact on the Sparta community and to ensure my children and all children of Sparta receive a high quality and comprehensive public education.

With the many issues that surround education today at both the local and national level, there’s never been a more important time to engage locally in making our schools great.

Funding challenges, solving problems of today and tomorrow regarding providing continuity for our students, space for our youngest learners, and the greatest academic opportunities for them to excel in their futures are so important while nurturing them as well-rounded citizens.

We live in the unfortunate “new normal” of a post-pandemic world where we need to invest in our students in order to overcome the challenges that they faced at that time academically as well as physically, socially and emotionally that impact their ability to achieve New Jersey learning standards today.

I’m committed to Sparta Township public schools and have the time and talent to commit to this important role.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Improve student achievement. This should be the goal of any district, especially a high-performing one like Sparta.

2) Enhance the school climate. A positive school climate is essential for student success. I’ll strive to support a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for all students. I will serve with integrity our new district motto: Committed to every student every day.

3) Strengthen community engagement. I want to build a strong relationship with parents, our educational community, and all other community members and taxpayers to make sure their voices are heard. Policy and goals should not just reflect what is needed in statute but the spirit of the community and the ideals we have for a high-quality Spartan education. In order to be high-performing in academics, the arts, sports, extracurriculars and support services, it’s essential that we foster a strong sense of community to support our students.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I’m an excellent choice as a school board candidate because I have strong leadership skills. I can lead and inspire others as well as make difficult decisions. I also have a history of dedicated involvement in the community and a strong understanding of local issues and needs.

Furthermore, I come with experience as a dad and an advocate for special-education students. Understanding this firsthand and navigating the process to best support my own children has taught me the importance of partnering with the district to best support students as well as being comfortable asking essential questions to help improve the process.

Backgrounds and qualifications.

I have a family of six. I’ve been married to my wife, Denise, for 14 years. We have three sons ages 16, 15 and 9 who attend Sparta public schools. We also have a 4-year-old girl.

I’m an active family man, proud husband, father, coach and community member as well as a successful small-business owner of two businesses. I work hard to ensure my family and my community have what they need to succeed.

I’ve been coaching in the community since I moved up here in 2018. I coach town football, wrestling, lacrosse and Upward basketball. I just recently signed up to also coach our new track and field program in town. I take joy in supporting our local athletes year-round and understand the challenges our young people and their families face.

I have strong leadership skills both personally and professionally. A strength to my leadership style is having a collaborative spirit and a sense of humor. Those who know me know I’m not one to shy away from difficult conversations in order to reach a goal. I have the ability to work with others to achieve a common goal and to overcome differences through conversations and effective solutions.