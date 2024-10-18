League unable to organize candidate forum

The League of Women Voters of Sussex Highlands (LWVSH) attempted to organize a forum for candidates running for the Sparta Township Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election but was unable to proceed.

Candidate Emily Ramos Serafino approached the LWVSH about the possibility of hosting a forum, and the LWVSH issued an official invitation to all the candidates. The invitation listed seven possible dates.

Serafino, Roque Martinez, Rebecca Williams and Michelle Hinkle accepted the invitation to participate on four of those dates. Cliff Cernek, R. Brett Mercer, Anthony Mazzarella and Daniel O’Malley were not available on any of the dates offered.

“Candidate forums are a key element of the League’s mission to promote an informed and engaged electorate,” LWVSH president Deborah Halliday Mills said.

“They are opportunities for voters to learn about who will be on their ballots. Being unable to hold a candidate forum is a lost opportunity for all voters.”

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that does not support or oppose political parties or candidates at any level of government. It encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.