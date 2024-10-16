6 compete for 3 school board seats

Six people are running for three seats with full three-year terms on the Sparta Township Board of Education. They are Roque Martinez, Emily “Ramos” Serafino and Rebecca Williams, running on one slate, and Clifford Cernek, Anthony Mazzarella and Robert Brett Mercer, running on another slate.

Serafino is the only incumbent seeking re-election.

Board president Craig Palleschi, vice president Wendy Selander and member Vanessa Serrano did not file to run again. Their terms end Dec. 31.

Two people - Michelle Hinkle and Daniel O’Malley - are running for one seat with a two-year term.

Here are statements from the candidates running for the three-year terms:

CLIFFORD CERNEK

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am seeking a seat on the Board of Education to ensure our schools provide a high-quality, rigorous education that prepares students for the future.

I am committed to promoting transparency, accountability and community involvement in our education system. By focusing on these principles, I aim to create an environment where every student can succeed and become an informed, engaged citizen.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Get the board more focused on the academic needs of all students.

2) Better communication from the board when making policy changes.

3) Reduce overcrowding in our elementary schools, especially Alpine.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have grown increasingly disappointed in the way the campaigns for the Board of Education have become more about attacking opponents vs. rolling up our sleeves and saying how can I help. Sparta is too small of a town for this nonsense.

I don’t see people who disagree with me as adversaries or enemies. They are people I can serve and learn from.

I will work with anyone who seeks a better education for our children, regardless of where they stand.

Background and qualifications.

I have my bachelor’s degree from New Jersey City University.

I have been a 911 dispatcher for 30 years and have also worked in the mortgage industry for 20 years, serving as a branch manager in charge of 50 loan officers.

I have served as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician for 40 years. On 9/11, I was one of the initial New Jersey EMT first-responders to arrive at Ground Zero and served there for several months providing medical and rehab services to first-responders.

ROQUE MARTINEZ

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Sparta Board of Education because I understand the importance of public education. Students are our most important resource and our hope for the future.

A position as important as the Board of Education is not a job for political games but a job to be taken seriously. I understand education is the greatest equalizer in the United States, where public education is an amazing gift to our citizenry.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Stop squandering our resources and ensure all expenditures that are approved are focused on making sure students and staff are the top priority

2) Create policy which will ensure an environment where our students gain knowledge and improve testing performance. As modern technology moves forward, math and science are increasingly important.

3) Work with the superintendent and business administrator to determine how we as a district can explore alternate funding besides state aid.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am committed to making the Sparta school district the best for every child. Every child is not the same, and as a board member, I will work to help to create an environment where each of the students can achieve their full potential.

I have over 25 years of professional leadership experience as a member of several C suites and managing large organizations. I am fully aware of how a board conducts governance and leadership.

Background and qualifications.

I have a bachelor’s of science from Fordham University, a master’s of science from Columbia University and a doctorate in business administration from Rutgers University. Each of these degrees are from different parts of my life and have allowed me to develop skills which are intrinsically important to functioning as a Sparta school board member. Along the way, I have several certificates in product management, project management and executive leadership.

ANTHONY MAZZARELLA

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

My motivation to run for Sparta’s school board is driven by my desire to protect and enhance the values that make Sparta a wonderful place to live and learn. My goal is to build an environment that promotes student safety and academic excellence, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

My experience as a parent fuels my unwavering commitment to ensuring that all children receive the best education possible in a safe and supportive environment. I am a team player and I am committed to working with the other board members and the superintendent as well as being a good representative for the students, parents and taxpayers of Sparta.

Our town of Sparta is a special and unique community, and I would be honored to be a part of contributing to our great school system.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I want to ensure that our schools are as safe and secure as possible. Our schools need to be up-to-date with the highest levels of security available in today’s world.

2) I want to increase the level of academic excellence in Sparta schools. I think focusing on the core academic subjects is vital and we must find a balance that ensures students are building foundational skills in reading, writing and math while also developing social and emotional skills that contribute to their overall success.

3) I want to enhance the level of transparency and communication in our schools. A lot of confusion has surrounded recently enacted policies at the school, and with the referendum on the Alpine School addition coming up, all stakeholders need to know exactly what’s going on at each integral step of the process.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

As a leader in the law enforcement community and public servant, I know how to collaboratively work on a team to achieve a goal, guide discussions and make difficult decisions.

I also have extensive experience in writing policies and procedures and serving as an auditor to ensure those policies are being followed.

My commitment to serving the youth in New Jersey and most importantly Sparta shines through my role as a volunteer lecturer at Sparta High School as well as other local high schools across the state.

I have a deep love for this community and enjoy volunteering as a coach with Sparta Youth Lacrosse and Upward Basketball.

Background and qualifications.

I have been a forensic scientist with the New Jersey State Police since 2003 and currently serve as the assistant laboratory director of the North Regional Laboratory.

I have a bachelor’s degree in biology from The College of New Jersey and a master’s degree in forensic drug chemistry from the University of Florida.

I also serve as a technical assessor with a forensic accrediting body and travel around the country auditing forensic labs, ensuring they are following international laboratory standards.

My greatest and most important role, however, is as a husband to my beautiful wife, Christen, and father to our four incredible children, Ava, Christian, Cole and Dean.

The views expressed are mine and do not reflect the views of the Attorney General, the department, or any other agency of the state government.

ROBERT BRETT MERCER

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am motivated to run for the Board of Education because Sparta is my family’s home. I have five children growing up in this community.

Sparta is a special place with a strong school system where our children are supported by talented administration and staff. My goal is to help the district maximize every student’s learning experience through efficient use of our resources.

I also want to make sure that the taxpayers have full transparency into how their hard-earned money is being spent.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) I will to work enhance our educational facilities to ensure that our schools are safe, modern and conductive to learning. I want to use my expertise in design and construction to resolve the current challenges our schools face and plan for the future needs of our growing community.

2) I will foster strong partnerships between the schools and the community to create a supportive and inclusive environment for all of Sparta’s students.

3) I will advocate for Sparta’s robust STEM, sports and arts programs that provide the students with well-rounded educational experiences.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Professionally, I have built a successful career as a commercial builder. My work involves overseeing the design and construction of complex projects, coordinating with community leaders, managing budgets, and ensuring that all stakeholders are aligned toward a common goal.

These skills are directly transferable to the responsibilities of a Board of Education member, where strategic planning, resource management and collaborative decision-making are crucial.

Additionally, I am a father of five beautiful children with a wide range of ages and needs. I have a unique perspective into the school district, including the strengths and challenges that children face daily.

Background and qualifications.

I am a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor of science degree in civil and environmental engineering. I have worked for 22 years in the real estate and construction industry, including the past 10 years managing two successful businesses.

Over the past 14 years, I have coached various Sparta teams in soccer, football, baseball and basketball, working with children of all ages. This role has allowed me to mentor young athletes, instill teamwork and discipline, and foster a sense of achievement and confidence in our youth. I believe that the lessons learned on the field are invaluable and translate into academic and personal success.

My most significant role is being a dedicated husband to my beautiful wife, Brianna, and devoted father to my exceptional children, Bri, Lexie, Landon, Liam and Lachlan.

EMILY “RAMOS” SERAFINO

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I grew up in Sparta and had a fantastic experience in Sparta schools. I fell in love with learning in Sparta classrooms and went on to become a teacher.

My experience in the classroom as both a student and a teacher has given me a lot of insight in how to support schools and foster educational excellence. I want to give back to my community to ensure Sparta students have the same amazing experiences I did.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) To promote fiscal accountability by reducing areas of overspending, expanding grant research and keeping money in the classroom.

2) To support the wellness and security of students and staff by passing policies that empower teachers to do their job and improve the climate in schools.

3) I plan to improve collaboration and communication between the district, staff and parents.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a current board member and have dedicated extensive time to address the needs of the district. I have the knowledge, training and experience to develop policy to support Sparta schools.

As a teacher, I have seen how board policies have directly impacted the classroom and have used that knowledge to improve the practicality of policies. I have experience in policy and curriculum development and our district’s finance committee.

Background and qualifications.

I am a current Board of Education member and have worked collaboratively with administration, staff and other board members successfully.

I have a master’s in educational leadership and I am a certified principal. I currently work as an AP teacher in one of the top districts in New Jersey (Glen Ridge).

I am committed to seeing Sparta join that list! I am ready to use my extensive training and experience to support Sparta schools.

REBECCA WILLIAMS

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running because I feel that teachers and staff who spend their days filling up our students deserve our support. Students will also flourish best this way.

I was inspired to run during my classroom volunteer efforts and felt the instinct to offer my support and protect public education.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Safety, positive climate and culture, and fiscal responsibility.

School safety goes beyond physical barriers and includes positive climate and culture. A supportive environment allows teachers to focus on teaching. When staff feels secure, it creates a ripple effect to students.

The classroom is where learning happens and where our fiscal investments should be concentrated.

Fiscal responsibility includes proper budgeting, responsibly allocating resources and spending within the 2% state levy cap.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I engage in many conversations daily with clients, colleagues and family members. I approach all conversations with curiosity and do my best to value and listen to perspectives different from my own.

As a Board of Education member, I will employ this critical thinking to all decision-making.

Background and qualifications.

I have been a Sparta resident since 2007. I have worked as a personal trainer, and my husband has worked as a police officer for the past 20 years. My two daughters attend Sparta public schools. The reputation of the school system was paramount in our decision to reside here.

As a personal trainer, I believe “health” is rooted in one’s whole self, including the physical and emotional. I feel it essential to support clients in the most holistic ways possible so they can achieve their goals.

I would be honored to bring my expertise in supporting the “whole” person to support our students, staff and administration in this way.