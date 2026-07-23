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Academy of Possibilities celebrates America 250 with community event
Sparta. The Capable Crew at the Academy of Possibilities welcomed the community for a Possibilities Day celebration featuring patriotic activities and an America 250-themed scavenger hunt.
maria kovic
Hamburg
/
| 23 Jul 2026 | 01:51
Participants take part in the scavenger hunt.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jeff Martini and George Wortche of Hamburg provided live music.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Noelle Vitiello of Hamburg poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Joani Diana holds cupcakes.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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