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Academy of Possibilities celebrates America 250 with community event

Sparta. The Capable Crew at the Academy of Possibilities welcomed the community for a Possibilities Day celebration featuring patriotic activities and an America 250-themed scavenger hunt.

Hamburg /
| 23 Jul 2026 | 01:51
    Participants take part in the scavenger hunt.
    Participants take part in the scavenger hunt. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Jeff Martini and George Wortche of Hamburg provided live music.
    Jeff Martini and George Wortche of Hamburg provided live music. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Noelle Vitiello of Hamburg poses for a photo.
    Noelle Vitiello of Hamburg poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Joani Diana holds cupcakes.
    Joani Diana holds cupcakes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)