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Sparta holds Trout Derby
Sparta. A Trout Derby was held on May 16 at Sparta Station Park.
maria kovic
Sparta Station Park
/
| 18 May 2026 | 02:55
Tyler Barber poses with a fish.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Alexa Hurley fishes.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Aidan Clemens, Sullivan Wenning, Sean Fitzpatrick, Andrew Longo and Logan Maliszewsk pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Faith and Iylah Muddiman pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Aidan Clemens
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