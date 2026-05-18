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Sparta holds Trout Derby

Sparta. A Trout Derby was held on May 16 at Sparta Station Park.

Sparta Station Park /
| 18 May 2026 | 02:55
    Tyler Barber poses with a fish.
    Tyler Barber poses with a fish. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Alexa Hurley fishes.
    Alexa Hurley fishes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Aidan Clemens, Sullivan Wenning, Sean Fitzpatrick, Andrew Longo and Logan Maliszewsk pose for a photo.
    Aidan Clemens, Sullivan Wenning, Sean Fitzpatrick, Andrew Longo and Logan Maliszewsk pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Faith and Iylah Muddiman pose for a photo.
    Faith and Iylah Muddiman pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)