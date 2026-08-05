Bookworm Bonanza raises funds, donations for Valerie Center and Sparta child

The Bookworm Bonanza and Meet and Greet with Local Authors, held Aug. 1 at the Sparta VFW, raised about $700 and collected more than 50 boxes of Band-Aids to benefit children receiving care at the Valerie Center and a Sparta child undergoing cancer treatment.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to purchase snacks for the Valerie Center, while the donated Band-Aids will stock Blakely’s Band-Aid Cart. The event also supported Blakely Boyle, a Sparta girl undergoing treatment for T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

The community fundraiser brought together local authors, readers and supporters in an effort to raise funds and awareness for the cause.

The event was organized by Tracy Hennig, owner of Bookish Love, and Kristyn Gagliano, owner of Next Chapter Mobile Bookstore. Organizers said the fundraiser received strong community support.