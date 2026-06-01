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Plant Bingo supports Sparta Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary

Sparta. A sold-out Plant Bingo fundraiser hosted by Rooted By Wrights and Rooted Yoga raised funds for the Sparta Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and collected food donations for local families in need.

Sparta /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 03:22
    Lindsey Brown of Rooted Yoga and Melissa wright of Rooted by Wrights pose behind plants.
    Lindsey Brown of Rooted Yoga and Melissa wright of Rooted by Wrights pose behind plants. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Angela Pallay of Rockaway and Kim Dachisen of Sparta pose for a photo.
    Angela Pallay of Rockaway and Kim Dachisen of Sparta pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Kate Smith of Mine Hill and Dee Talty of Sparta sit with their bingo cards.
    Kate Smith of Mine Hill and Dee Talty of Sparta sit with their bingo cards. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Jill Dellorusso, Diane Crowley, Renata Kilhaney and Laurie Cronenberg, all of Sparta, pose for a photo.
    Jill Dellorusso, Diane Crowley, Renata Kilhaney and Laurie Cronenberg, all of Sparta, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Melissa Wright of Rooted By Wrights and Lindsay Brown of Rooted Yoga hosted a sold-out Plant Bingo event at the Sparta Fire Department in partnership with the department’s Ladies Auxiliary.

The ticketed event reached capacity within days of being announced and raised funds benefiting the Sparta Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and its community initiatives.

A portion of proceeds was donated to support the auxiliary’s ongoing work, while attendees were also encouraged to bring non-expired pantry items for Spartans Let’s Eat to assist local families experiencing food insecurity.

Participants took part in 10 rounds of bingo, with winners receiving potted houseplants provided by Rooted By Wrights.

Organizers said the event combined community engagement, charitable giving and a shared interest in plants, and they thanked volunteers, attendees and donors for their support.