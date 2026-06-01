Plant Bingo supports Sparta Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary

Melissa Wright of Rooted By Wrights and Lindsay Brown of Rooted Yoga hosted a sold-out Plant Bingo event at the Sparta Fire Department in partnership with the department’s Ladies Auxiliary.

The ticketed event reached capacity within days of being announced and raised funds benefiting the Sparta Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and its community initiatives.

A portion of proceeds was donated to support the auxiliary’s ongoing work, while attendees were also encouraged to bring non-expired pantry items for Spartans Let’s Eat to assist local families experiencing food insecurity.

Participants took part in 10 rounds of bingo, with winners receiving potted houseplants provided by Rooted By Wrights.

Organizers said the event combined community engagement, charitable giving and a shared interest in plants, and they thanked volunteers, attendees and donors for their support.