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Girls on the Run hosts 5K
Sparta. Girls on the Run hosted a 5K run in Sparta on May 16.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 18 May 2026 | 02:30
Jeffrey Salmon of Stanhope and Sophia, Joey and Lizzie Albensi of Netcong cheer on their cousin.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Matthew Barboni of Hillsdale finished second.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Brayden Case of Phillipsburg was the overall winner.
(
Photo:Maria Kovic
)
Cori, Quinn, Kenedy Prisco and Margaraet Macrae, all of Sparta pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Heather and Isabella Freeland of Wantage pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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