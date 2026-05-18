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Girls on the Run hosts 5K

Sparta. Girls on the Run hosted a 5K run in Sparta on May 16.

Wantage /
| 18 May 2026 | 02:30
    Jeffrey Salmon of Stanhope and Sophia, Joey and Lizzie Albensi of Netcong cheer on their cousin.
    Jeffrey Salmon of Stanhope and Sophia, Joey and Lizzie Albensi of Netcong cheer on their cousin. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Matthew Barboni of Hillsdale finished second.
    Matthew Barboni of Hillsdale finished second. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Brayden Case of Phillipsburg was the overall winner.
    Brayden Case of Phillipsburg was the overall winner. ( Photo:Maria Kovic)
    Cori, Quinn, Kenedy Prisco and Margaraet Macrae, all of Sparta pose for a photo.
    Cori, Quinn, Kenedy Prisco and Margaraet Macrae, all of Sparta pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Heather and Isabella Freeland of Wantage pose for a photo.
    Heather and Isabella Freeland of Wantage pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)