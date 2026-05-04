x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Perona Farms hosts Beams and Dreams fundraiser

Sparta. Perona Farms hosted Beams and Dreams fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity on April 30.

Sparta /
| 04 May 2026 | 01:51
    Karen and Bert Baron pose for a photo. Bert Baron is a New Jersey Broadcasters Association Radio Hall of Fame inductee.
    Karen and Bert Baron pose for a photo. Bert Baron is a New Jersey Broadcasters Association Radio Hall of Fame inductee. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Dan Birnbaum of Bushkill, Pa., and Ruth Murrary of Rockaway pose for a photo.
    Dan Birnbaum of Bushkill, Pa., and Ruth Murrary of Rockaway pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Cathy Cut of Andover and Sandi Erbs of Stockholm pose for a photo.
    Cathy Cut of Andover and Sandi Erbs of Stockholm pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)