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Perona Farms hosts Beams and Dreams fundraiser
Sparta. Perona Farms hosted Beams and Dreams fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity on April 30.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 04 May 2026 | 01:51
Karen and Bert Baron pose for a photo. Bert Baron is a New Jersey Broadcasters Association Radio Hall of Fame inductee.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Dan Birnbaum of Bushkill, Pa., and Ruth Murrary of Rockaway pose for a photo.
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Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Cathy Cut of Andover and Sandi Erbs of Stockholm pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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