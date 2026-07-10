Church carnival brings community together

Our Lady of the Lake Church’s annual Church Carnival brought parishioners and community members together for several days of family-friendly entertainment and fundraising on the church grounds.

The carnival featured amusement rides for all ages, games with prizes, a variety of food and treats, and daily as well as Super 50/50 raffles. The parish’s annual White Elephant sale also returned, with proceeds benefiting the church’s sister parish in Haiti.

Parishioners sponsored families who otherwise might not have been able to attend the carnival, and organizers offered special activities on select evenings.

The annual event served as the parish’s largest fundraiser of the year while providing opportunities for volunteers to assist with planning and operations.

Local businesses also supported the carnival through sponsorships that included advertising displayed throughout the grounds.

Organizers said the carnival continued to strengthen ties within the parish and the surrounding community by offering a family-friendly event that combined fellowship with fundraising.