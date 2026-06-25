Our Lady of the Lake carnival to support Sparta family

Our Lady of the Lake Parish will hold its annual carnival July 7-11, with this year’s event dedicated in part to supporting Sparta residents Scott and Chrissy Feely and their family as Scott continues to recover from a life-threatening medical crisis.

The carnival will run from 6 to 10 p.m. each night on the parish grounds at 294 S. Sparta Ave. Organizers said the event will feature rides, games, food, daily and Super 50/50 drawings, and the parish’s White Elephant Sale, which benefits its sister parish in Haiti.

The annual carnival is the parish’s largest fundraiser and typically draws thousands of visitors from across Sussex County and beyond.

This year’s proceeds will help support the Feely family after Scott Feely became critically ill shortly after Christmas. According to parish officials, what began as numbness in his foot escalated into a medical emergency when doctors discovered a blood clot in his brain.

Scott Feely suffered seizures, a stroke and multiple brain surgeries, along with sinus surgery and other complications, requiring 51 days in the intensive care unit at Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center. He later continued rehabilitation at Kessler before returning home to his wife, Chrissy, and their two young children.

Parish leaders said the Sparta community has rallied around the family with prayers, encouragement and financial support as Scott Feely continues his recovery and faces additional medical procedures.

“Our carnival has always been about bringing people together,” parish leaders said in a statement. “This year, we’re especially grateful for the opportunity to support one of our own. The Feely family has demonstrated tremendous faith, strength and resilience throughout this journey, and we hope our parish and community can continue to lift them up.”