Historical society plans open house

The Sparta Historical Society will host a holiday open house at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The main floor will be decorated in a vintage holiday style, with light refreshments and holiday music by choral group Happy Together and Joyce Simmons from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

The event is the last opportunity to visit the museum in 2025 and the final day to see the fall exhibit, “Tree-mendous!” The exhibit highlights the many tree varieties on the property, including a 375-year-old New Jersey Heritage white oak, and explores the environmental, economic and historical importance of trees, with local tree products and an outdoor scavenger hunt.

The museum’s second floor and basement also will be open, featuring updated permanent exhibits, including Mining, Colonial Kitchen, a Lenape collection purchased from anthropologist John Kraft, and the first-floor “Edison Revisited” gallery. Docents will be available in the Mining and Colonial Kitchen exhibits.