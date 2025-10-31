Historical society to celebrate trees

The Sparta Historical Society will host two tree-themed programs in November as part of its fall exhibit, “Tree-mendous!”, at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

The open house and exhibit will be held Sunday, Nov. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., showcasing the property’s diverse tree varieties, including a 375-year-old New Jersey Heritage white oak. The display highlights the environmental, economic and social importance of trees, along with historic local tree products and byproducts once used at the Van Kirk farm.

A free 2 p.m. talk by Dr. Frank Gallagher of Rutgers University and the Stokes New Jersey School of Conservation will focus on the value and properties of trees.

A second presentation by Forrest Jennings, forestry assistant at the New Jersey Forest Education Center, is set for Thursday, Nov. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Sparta Presbyterian Church Hall, 32 Main St. Jennings will spotlight Sussex County’s Champion Trees and discuss efforts to protect New Jersey’s forests.

Light refreshments will follow, and attendees may ask questions about forestry and conservation. Admission is free for members and students with ID, and $10 for nonmembers.

The “Tree-mendous!” exhibit will also be open Nov. 9 and 23, and Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m., with a 2 p.m. talk each day.