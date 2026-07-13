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Kelso earns BSA Explorer Merit Badge

Sparta. Kaylee Kelso completed her BSA Explorer Merit Badge while learning about a local hiking destination.

Sparta /
| 13 Jul 2026 | 01:03
    Kaylee Kelso completed her BSA Explorer Merit Badge while learning about a local hiking destination.
    Kaylee Kelso completed her BSA Explorer Merit Badge while learning about a local hiking destination.