Lake Mohawk holds Father/Daughter dance

Sparta. A Father/Daughter Dance took place at the Lake Mohawk Country Club on Feb. 13.

| 16 Feb 2026 | 11:43
    Ainsley Kane dances with her father, Charlie. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Madison McKowen is with her father, Matt. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Vivienne McMichael is with her father, Jim. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Annora, John, Sofia, Bella Simonetti are with Bill Snyder and Blair Simonetti. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)