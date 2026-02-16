Home
Lake Mohawk holds Father/Daughter dance
Sparta. A Father/Daughter Dance took place at the Lake Mohawk Country Club on Feb. 13.
maria kovic
Lake Mohawk Country Club
/
| 16 Feb 2026 | 11:43
Ainsley Kane dances with her father, Charlie.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Madison McKowen is with her father, Matt.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Vivienne McMichael is with her father, Jim.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Annora, John, Sofia, Bella Simonetti are with Bill Snyder and Blair Simonetti.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
