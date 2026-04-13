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Lake Mohawk hosts Springfest

Sparta. Springfest was held on the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk from noon until 6 p.m. on April 11.

Sparta /
| 13 Apr 2026 | 01:09
    Abigail Ryan holds a dog, Cooper.
    Abigail Ryan holds a dog, Cooper. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The crowd walks along the boardwalk at Springfest in Lake Mohawk.
    The crowd walks along the boardwalk at Springfest in Lake Mohawk. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Ella, Brian, Charlotte Foley explore the clubhouse.
    Ella, Brian, Charlotte Foley explore the clubhouse. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)