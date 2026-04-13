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Lake Mohawk hosts Springfest
Sparta. Springfest was held on the Lake Mohawk Boardwalk from noon until 6 p.m. on April 11.
Nancy Madasci
Sparta
/
| 13 Apr 2026 | 01:09
Abigail Ryan holds a dog, Cooper.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
The crowd walks along the boardwalk at Springfest in Lake Mohawk.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Ella, Brian, Charlotte Foley explore the clubhouse.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
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