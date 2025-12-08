Home
Santa comes to Sparta
08 Dec 2025
Santa arrives on a fire truck.
Photo by Nancy Madasci
Harrison DaMico and Lucie Wolfson pose with Santa Claus.
Photo by Nancy Madasci
Chloe Trainor looks at Santa Claus.
Photo by Nancy Madasci
Charlotte, Connor and Elizabeth McCrossen with Ryan Grycuk examine an ambulance.
Photo by Nancy Madasci
The Sparta Township High School band performs.
Photo by Nancy Madasci
Theodore Gumble is shown with Frosty The Snowman.
Photo by Nancy Madasci
Colbie Rose Rochman sings.
Photo by Nancy Madasci
Mikey Long plays on the bounce house.
Photo by Nancy Madasci
Santa Claus came to Sparta Township on Saturday.
