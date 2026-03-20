Sparta Historical Society hosts Martha Washington presentation

The Sparta Historical Society hosted a presentation on Martha Washington as part of its Rev 250 series at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, drawing a crowd of 94 people.

Carol Spacht of the American Historical Theater led the program, portraying Martha Washington and instructing attendees on colonial-era etiquette and protocol.

Organizers said the presentation offered both an entertaining and educational glimpse into 18th-century social customs, engaging audience members in hands-on demonstrations of period behavior.