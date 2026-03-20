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Sparta Historical Society hosts Martha Washington presentation

Sparta. Nearly 100 people attended a presentation by Carol Spacht of the American Historical Theater at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, where audience members learned colonial etiquette from Martha Washington.

Sparta /
| 20 Mar 2026 | 04:19
    Carol Spacht as Martha Washington
    Carol Spacht as Martha Washington ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The audience enjoys the Martha Washington presentation
    The audience enjoys the Martha Washington presentation ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Martha Washington instructs Joe Warner on proper bowling technique.
    Martha Washington instructs Joe Warner on proper bowling technique. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Maryanne Francisco, president of the Sparta Historical Society, with Carol Spacht as Martha Washington.
    Maryanne Francisco, president of the Sparta Historical Society, with Carol Spacht as Martha Washington. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)

The Sparta Historical Society hosted a presentation on Martha Washington as part of its Rev 250 series at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, drawing a crowd of 94 people.

Carol Spacht of the American Historical Theater led the program, portraying Martha Washington and instructing attendees on colonial-era etiquette and protocol.

Organizers said the presentation offered both an entertaining and educational glimpse into 18th-century social customs, engaging audience members in hands-on demonstrations of period behavior.