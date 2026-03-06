x
Sparta Women’s Club bakes cookies for local nonprofits

Sparta. Members of the Women's Club of Sparta baked more than 3,000 homemade cookies this year to donate to local nonprofits and community organizations.

| 06 Mar 2026 | 02:12
Members of the Women’s Club of Sparta baked and donated more than 3,000 homemade cookies this year to local nonprofits and community organizations.

Recipients included Ginnie’s House, Manna House, the Sparta Food Pantry, Benny’s Bodega, Market Street Mission, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Fire Department and the Sparta Ambulance Squad.

Club members organize the annual effort each year to provide homemade treats to organizations that support residents and serve the community.