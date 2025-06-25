x
Photos: Sparta High School graduation

Sparta /
| 25 Jun 2025 | 08:04
    The Sparta High School Class of 2025 watches the graduation ceremony Friday, June 20. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    The Sparta High School Class of 2025 stands during graduation Friday, June 20.
    Devon Dobbs, Student Council president, speaks during the ceremony.
    From left are Uma Kowalski, Class of 2025 treasurer and recipient of the 2025 Billy Reilly Memorial Scholarship; athletic director Steve Stoner; and Abigail Connors and Patrick Connors, both winners of the 2025 Outstanding Senior Athlete awards.
    Ryan Shafer, vice principal at Sparta High School, leads members of the Class of 2025 onto the field for graduation.
    Graduates hold on to the caps on the windy day.
    Athletic director Steve Stoner speaks during the ceremony. He has organized the graduations for the past 15 years.
    Officials, including Mayor Neill Clark, left, and members of the Board of Education at the ceremony.
