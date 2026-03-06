Pope John XXIII Middle School named a top Catholic school

Pope John XXIII Middle School has been named one of the Top Catholic Schools for 2026 by Education Insider.

The school is part of the Catholic Academy of Sussex County and was recognized for its strong academic performance and commitment to faith-based education and leadership development.

Education Insider, which covers education from kindergarten through higher education, created the list to recognize institutions that excel academically while also fostering spiritual growth and leadership among students.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be named among Education Insider’s Top Catholic Schools for 2026,” said Principal Susan Santore. “We are a Catholic school, and with that comes a responsibility not just to educate, but to form students in the image of God. Our goal is to create a space where students grow not only in knowledge but in compassion, integrity and faith.”

At the middle school, administrators say faith and academics are integrated throughout the curriculum, encouraging students to approach their studies with deeper reflection and a broader understanding of the world.

School leaders say the recognition highlights the school’s continued commitment to academic rigor, Catholic values and community as it prepares students for success in high school and beyond.