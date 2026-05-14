Project Self-Sufficiency to host fair for parents and expectant mothers

Nutrition expert Adaly Interian will lead a cooking demonstration and discuss meal planning for children and families during a Baby Beginnings Fair hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Thursday, May 21, at 1 p.m.

The event is designed for pregnant women and parents of newborns and young children, offering information on early childhood health and development, positive parenting techniques, family activities and community resources. Lunch, free baby items, prizes and giveaways will also be provided.

The Baby Beginnings Fair is part of the Family Connects New Jersey program, which complements Project Self-Sufficiency’s existing services for families, including home visitation programs, monthly Mommy Parties and Parent Cafes.

“We are excited to be offering these innovative and fun gatherings to the community,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “Pregnant women and parents of young children have a great need for accurate information about a host of topics, and the Family Connects New Jersey Baby Beginnings Fairs will allow them to receive up-to-date health and wellness advice, as well as free items for baby and family.”

Representatives from DASI, the Partnership for Maternal Child Health, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Sussex County Library System and Zufall Health are also expected to attend.