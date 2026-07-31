Project Self-Sufficiency to offer parenting classes beginning in August

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer a series of online and in-person parenting classes beginning in August, including programs for fathers and caregivers of young children.

The 24/7 Dad program, developed by the National Fatherhood Initiative, will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 18 through Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Project Self-Sufficiency. Classes will be available both in person and online.

Designed for expectant and experienced fathers, the 12-session course focuses on topics including healthy relationships, communication, emotional well-being, discipline and co-parenting. Pizza and child care will be provided for those attending in person.

”We are excited to continue offering the 24:7 Dads program to the community,” Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said. “This curriculum invites fathers to examine their relationships with partners and children and addresses topics like anger, competition, communication and fun.”

The organization will also offer the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program, developed by the American Psychological Association. The course is designed to help parents and caregivers build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems and promote healthy anger management.

The ACT Raising Safe Kids Program will be offered via Zoom on Tuesdays from Sept. 15 through Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

Berry-Toon said effective parenting plays an important role in preventing behavioral issues and violence and expressed confidence that both programs will have a positive impact on participating families.

For information or to register, call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or visit projectselfsufficiency.org.