Project Self-Sufficiency to offer parenting courses for fathers and families

Project Self-Sufficiency will offer a series of online and in-person parenting courses beginning in April, including the 24/7 Dad program for fathers and the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program for parents and caregivers of young children.

The 24/7 Dad program, created by the National Fatherhood Initiative, focuses on five characteristics of nurturing and effective fatherhood and is designed for both expectant and experienced fathers.

Workshops will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. from April 7 through May 14. Participants may attend in person at Project Self-Sufficiency or online. Pizza and child care will be available for those attending in person.

The curriculum encourages fathers to examine topics such as healthy relationships, emotional awareness, discipline and co-parenting.

“We are excited to be offering the 24:7 Dads program to the community,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “This curriculum invites fathers to examine their relationships with partners and children and addresses topics like anger, competition, communication and fun. We are confident that fathers and families will be transformed as a result.”

The organization will also offer the ACT Raising Safe Kids Program, developed by the American Psychological Association, which focuses on helping parents build positive parenting skills, prevent behavioral problems and promote effective anger management.

The course is designed for parents and other caregivers of young children and aims to help adults create environments that protect children from violence.

ACT Raising Safe Kids classes will be offered via Zoom on Tuesdays from April 7 through May 20 at 6 p.m.

“We are delighted to continue offering these innovative parenting courses to the general public,” Berry-Toon said. “Effective parenting is an important factor in preventing behavioral issues and violence, and the curriculum in both programs invites participants to examine their relationships with partners and children.”

Those interested in participating can call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or register online through the organization’s website.