x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Ryerson Civil War Round Table to Screen ‘The General’

Newton. The Col. Ryerson Civil War Round Table will kick off its year with a free screening of Buster Keaton’s 1926 classic The General on Jan. 20 at Sussex County Community College.

Newton /
| 05 Jan 2026 | 02:13

    The Col. Ryerson Civil War Round Table will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Sussex County Community College’s Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, College Hill Road, Newton.

    Continuing its tradition of starting the year with a Civil War–related film, the group will screen Buster Keaton’s 1926 classic comedy The General. The 79-minute film, based on a true Civil War story, follows a Confederate engineer’s attempts to rescue his love and locomotive, combining historical events with Keaton’s signature slapstick humor.

    Admission is free, with donations appreciated. A book raffle will follow the presentation.

    More information is available at www.ryersoncwrt.org or by contacting Jim Rawson at 973-362-0132.