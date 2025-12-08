Santa, young author to highlight Christmas craft fair

The Sussex County Farmers and Crafters Market will host three celebrities at its Christmas Craft Fair on Dec. 13 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa will accompany Zy Saturnees, one of the youngest authors in Sussex County. Saturnees will be signing his new book, “Jill the Chick.” Both Santa and Saturnees will be available for photos with children.

Saturnees’ book is a farm-themed story about a young chick’s adventures, suitable for all ages. The 4-H Club Awesome Alpacas’ famous “Santa Al” will make an appearance to give kisses for that perfect Christmas picture. The 4-H Club Rhapsody in Color will lead a Christmas sing-along.

The Sussex County Farmers and Crafters Market Christmas Craft Fair showcases local artisan goods perfect for holiday giving. Original Ja’mez crafted jewelry, fragrant handmade goat soaps, photographs featuring Sussex County’s beauty, and crocheted and sewn novelties will be available for shoppers seeking unique gifts. Strings of Fairy Bells, artistic wood crafts, hand-thrown pottery and intricately carved ornaments will add pizzazz to your holiday. Big Bear Hug pillowcases will also be available for that special someone who deserves a little extra love.