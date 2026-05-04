School plans workshop on creativity and child development

Hilltop Country Day School will host a free parent workshop May 14 focused on how creativity supports children’s confidence and development.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 32 Lafayette Road, and is open to the public.

Led by Elena Zelenina, the workshop will offer parents insight into how creative activities help children build resilience, emotional intelligence and a strong sense of self. Organizers said the session will also provide practical strategies families can use at home.

Participants will have the opportunity to connect with other parents and gain a deeper understanding of how artistic experiences contribute to child development.

Organizers encouraged attendees to indicate interest in advance to assist with planning.