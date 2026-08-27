Shepherd of the Hills to celebrate Rally Day

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Sparta will celebrate the start of its new Sunday School year with a special worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Sunday School program is open to children ages 4 through grade 6. Classes will meet from 9:15 to 10 a.m. and will provide children with opportunities to learn, grow in faith and build friendships.

Following worship, the church will host Rally Day festivities featuring a family brunch and fellowship.

Families are asked to confirm their children’s Sunday School enrollment by contacting the church office at 973-729-7010 or office@sothnj.org. Those planning to attend the brunch are asked to sign up in the narthex or contact the church with the number of attendees by Sept. 6.

The church also will collect nonperishable food donations to support the local community.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is at 246 Woodport Road in Sparta.