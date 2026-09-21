Shepherd of the Hills to host Blessing of the Animals

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, in the church parking lot, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta.

The event, led by Pastor Jack DiMatteo, will be held rain or shine and is open to animals of all kinds. Pets should be leashed, crated or otherwise safely contained.

The blessing commemorates the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The tradition recognizes St. Francis’ appreciation for animals and their place in creation.

Attendees can enter a free drawing for a dog or cat gift basket. Complimentary treats also will be available for pets and their owners.

For more information, contact Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 973-729-7010 or office@sothnj.org.