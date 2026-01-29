Shepherd of the Hills to host community blood drive

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, will host a community blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. Donors are encouraged to eat and drink beforehand and bring a donor ID card or photo identification.

Appointments may be scheduled through the New York Blood Center by visiting its scheduling page and entering sponsor code 71131, or by calling 800-933-2566. Questions may be directed to KReutter@nybc.org.

The next community blood drive at the church is scheduled for June 25.