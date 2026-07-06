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Shepherd of the Hills to host ‘Rainforest Falls’ Vacation Bible School

Sparta. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Sparta will host its “Rainforest Falls” Vacation Bible School July 20-24 for children ages 4 through fifth grade, with volunteer opportunities for older youth and adults.

Sparta /
| 06 Jul 2026 | 03:01

    Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host its “Rainforest Falls” Vacation Bible School from July 20-24 at the church, 246 Woodport Road.

    The program will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day and will feature crafts, games, snacks and activity stations centered on daily Bible stories.

    Children ages 4 (must be toilet-trained) through those who have completed fifth grade are invited to attend. Youth in sixth grade and older, as well as adults, are encouraged to volunteer for one day or the entire week.

    Registration is available online. A materials fee applies.

    For more information, contact Nancy Wood at sothnjsundayschool@gmail.com or visit sothnj.org.