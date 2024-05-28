x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Ski Hawks’ Memorial Day show

Sparta /
| 28 May 2024 | 06:52
    Damon Jenkins performs flips on his hydrofoil during the Ski Hawks’ first show of the season on Memorial Day. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Damon Jenkins performs flips on his hydrofoil during the Ski Hawks’ first show of the season on Memorial Day. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Kate Sutphen, left, is on her swivel ski as Carter Higgins performs a straps lift with Saige Lieb during the Ski Hawks’ first show of the season on Lake Mohawk.
    Kate Sutphen, left, is on her swivel ski as Carter Higgins performs a straps lift with Saige Lieb during the Ski Hawks’ first show of the season on Lake Mohawk.
    Two-ski trick skiers Lincoln Andres and Ben Parnell perform turns.
    Two-ski trick skiers Lincoln Andres and Ben Parnell perform turns.
    Damon Jenkins performs flips on his hydrofoil.
    Damon Jenkins performs flips on his hydrofoil.
    A boat pulls Mackenzie Reid and Marina Lieb on their kneeboards.
    A boat pulls Mackenzie Reid and Marina Lieb on their kneeboards.
    Mackenzie Reid and Marina Lieb on their kneeboards.
    Mackenzie Reid and Marina Lieb on their kneeboards.
    Kate Sutphen, left, is on her swivel ski as Carter Higgins performs a straps lift with Saige Lieb.
    Kate Sutphen, left, is on her swivel ski as Carter Higgins performs a straps lift with Saige Lieb.
    Ski Hawks’ Memorial Day show
    Ski Hawks’ Memorial Day show
    Damon Jenkins rides a hydrofoil.
    Damon Jenkins rides a hydrofoil.
    Ski Hawks’ Memorial Day show
    Members of the Ski Hawks pose by Lake Mohawk. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    Members of the Ski Hawks pose by Lake Mohawk. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)