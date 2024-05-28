Home
Home
News
Local News
Ski Hawks’ Memorial Day show
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 28 May 2024 | 06:52
Damon Jenkins performs flips on his hydrofoil during the Ski Hawks’ first show of the season on Memorial Day. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Kate Sutphen, left, is on her swivel ski as Carter Higgins performs a straps lift with Saige Lieb during the Ski Hawks’ first show of the season on Lake Mohawk.
Two-ski trick skiers Lincoln Andres and Ben Parnell perform turns.
Damon Jenkins performs flips on his hydrofoil.
A boat pulls Mackenzie Reid and Marina Lieb on their kneeboards.
Mackenzie Reid and Marina Lieb on their kneeboards.
Kate Sutphen, left, is on her swivel ski as Carter Higgins performs a straps lift with Saige Lieb.
Damon Jenkins rides a hydrofoil.
Members of the Ski Hawks pose by Lake Mohawk. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks
maria kovic
Memorial Day
Sparta
