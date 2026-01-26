x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Snow day in Sparta

Sparta. Children in Sparta Township enjoyed a snow day on Monday after more than a foot of snow dropped on the area last weekend.

Sparta Township /
| 26 Jan 2026 | 04:26
    Dalva Garcia of Sparta enjoys the snow on Monday.
    Dalva Garcia of Sparta enjoys the snow on Monday. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Kris Kovic, Cole Morgan Roth and Kyle Canales, all of Sparta enjoy the snow.
    Kris Kovic, Cole Morgan Roth and Kyle Canales, all of Sparta enjoy the snow. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)