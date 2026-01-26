Home
Snow day in Sparta
Sparta. Children in Sparta Township enjoyed a snow day on Monday after more than a foot of snow dropped on the area last weekend.
maria kovic
Sparta Township
26 Jan 2026 | 04:24
Dalva Garcia of Sparta enjoys the snow on Monday.
Photo: Maria Kovic
Kris Kovic, Cole Morgan Roth and Kyle Canales, all of Sparta enjoy the snow.
Photo: Maria Kovic
