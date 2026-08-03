Sparta boy surpasses fundraising goal for Peru orphanage

Every single person that walked into the Elks Lodge on Friday night to attend the Party for Peru was greeted with a hug and ear-to-ear smile by James Kierans.

The party started at 6 p.m., by 6:45 p.m. James’ fundraiser was at $7,600 and seats were practically sold out. By the end of the night, he exceeded his goal. James’ mother Adrienne Kierans said they raised $10,335.

This wasn’t just any regular fundraising event, this, as James said, was weeks in the making.

The Elks Lodge was turned into a lively room, decorated with posters and pictures sharing the story of James’ mission.

One table was filled with paintings that James and his brother worked on for the two weeks leading up to the event. They turned those paintings into an art auction, in hopes to raise even more money.

But what really caught everyone’s eye when they walked through the door, was the “Casa Feliz - Wall of Hope.”

James did not sit still for one minute during the party, as he was not only greeting everyone, but also took time to talk to nearly every attendee and also get some in person donations, which would be written on a piece of red paper to “build” the Wall of Hope sign.

With the room completely filled with people, James said he was almost overwhelmed with appreciation that people actually showed up.

“It just feels like they’re family [the attendees] to me. They’re so caring and I’m so appreciative,” James said. “ It’s just so amazing. I never thought I’d do something like this. I love it.”

As heartfelt conversations filled the room, so did the smells of authentic Peruvian food, drawing guests toward a buffet that offered a taste of the country James was working so hard to support.

The buffet was put together by Adrienne Kierans, who learned how to make several recipes of traditional Peruvian food from scratch with help from a friend and her mother.

James shared how there was so much work behind the scenes, which is why it was so great to see it come to life during the party.

“My mother was doing back-breaking work in the kitchen, stirring the steak and seasoning tomatoes, and it’s just great to see all my family support and just be by my side,” said James.

The room rarely stood still. Friends and family filtered in and out while new faces continued to arrive to show their support. For many attendees, it was their first time getting the chance to not only hear but learn about Casa Feliz and the challenges the children at the Peruvian orphanage face, making the evening as much about raising awareness as it was about raising money.

Beyond surpassing his fundraising goal, James said he was proud to see so many people unite behind a cause unfamiliar to most.

What started as one 11-year-old going door to door this summer grew into a community effort, introducing dozens to a mission they may have never known about otherwise if it wasn’t for James.

“I want to give a big thank you to the whole community of Sparta for coming together and just doing this,” James said. “It makes me feel amazing, I am glad my expedition has reached places I never thought it would before.”