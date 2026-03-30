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Sparta church hosts Easter egg hunt

Sparta. An Easter egg hunt was held in Sparta on March 28.

Sparta /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 02:01
    Children hunt for Easter eggs.
    Children hunt for Easter eggs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Keniah Cruz of Sparta holds a bunny.
    Keniah Cruz of Sparta holds a bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Eden Russel-Krieger of Franklin rides a pony.
    Eden Russel-Krieger of Franklin rides a pony. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Audrina and Henry Den Dulk are shown with Cassie, Charlotte and Cooper Hayden, all of Sparta.
    Audrina and Henry Den Dulk are shown with Cassie, Charlotte and Cooper Hayden, all of Sparta. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)