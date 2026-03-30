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Sparta church hosts Easter egg hunt
Sparta. An Easter egg hunt was held in Sparta on March 28.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 30 Mar 2026 | 02:01
Children hunt for Easter eggs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Keniah Cruz of Sparta holds a bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Eden Russel-Krieger of Franklin rides a pony.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Audrina and Henry Den Dulk are shown with Cassie, Charlotte and Cooper Hayden, all of Sparta.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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(
Photo: Dave Smith
)
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