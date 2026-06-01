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Sparta Elks host Unified Sports, Special Olympics prom

Sparta. The Sparta Elks Lodge No. 2356 hosted a prom for Sparta Unified Sports and Sparta Special Olympics participants on May 21 on the boardwalk at Lake Mohawk.

Sparta /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 03:07
    <b>The Sparta Elks Lodge No. 2356 hosted a prom for Sparta Unified Sports and Sparta Special Olympics participants on May 21 on the boardwalk at Lake Mohawk.</b>
    The Sparta Elks Lodge No. 2356 hosted a prom for Sparta Unified Sports and Sparta Special Olympics participants on May 21 on the boardwalk at Lake Mohawk. ( Photo submitted)