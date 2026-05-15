Sparta Elks to host Sussex County’s only Fourth of July parade

The Sparta Elks Lodge announced the return of the Sparta Fourth of July Parade, which will celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary with a community-wide event on July 4.

Billed as the only Independence Day parade in Sussex County, the event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and travel along East Shore Trail through White Deer Plaza before concluding at Dykstra Park.

The celebration will feature marching bands, veterans groups, first responders, businesses, dance teams, community organizations and local families. Festivities at Dykstra Park will include live music, a beer garden, food trucks, games, face painting and awards.

“This parade is more than just an event — it’s a celebration of American pride, local tradition, and the incredible spirit of our community,” said Laura Wieczezak of the Sparta Elks Lodge. “As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, we are honored to host a parade that brings people together to celebrate our history and future.”

The Sparta Elks are seeking parade participants, sponsors, trophy sponsors, food vendors and informational or product vendors for the event.