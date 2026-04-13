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Sparta. Generations at play
Sparta. Residents gathered at the Sparta Recreation Dept. on April 10.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 13 Apr 2026 | 01:00
Joan Wills, Linda Fiedler, Gloria Diabo and Pat Kibildis, all of Sparta, play a card game.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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