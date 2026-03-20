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Sparta Middle School hosts basketball fundraiser

Sparta. Sparta Middle School hosted a student/faculty basketball game on March 19 to raise money for OSCAR. The faculty won the game, 59-35.

Sparta /
| 20 Mar 2026 | 04:43
    The Sparta Middle School Faculty team won the fundraising game, 59-35.
    The Sparta Middle School Faculty team won the fundraising game, 59-35. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The student team.
    The student team. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The community filled the bleachers to watch.
    The community filled the bleachers to watch. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)