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Sparta Middle School hosts basketball fundraiser
Sparta. Sparta Middle School hosted a student/faculty basketball game on March 19 to raise money for OSCAR. The faculty won the game, 59-35.
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 20 Mar 2026 | 04:43
The Sparta Middle School Faculty team won the fundraising game, 59-35.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The student team.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The community filled the bleachers to watch.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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