Sparta Historical Society opens Revolutionary-era exhibit

Sparta Historical Society will present “Happy Birthday America – 250 Years” from 1 to 4 p.m. April 12 at Van Kirk Homestead Museum, featuring a spring exhibit focused on colonial trades and daily life during the Revolutionary era in Sussex County.

The exhibit, curated by Nancy Madacsi, explores occupations pursued by local residents during the colonial period and the tools associated with those trades. Visitors also will be able to view the museum’s restored colonial kitchen, which offers a look at 18th-century food preparation and preservation methods.

The museum’s mining history gallery and updated first-floor permanent exhibits also will be open, including the “Edison Revisited” gallery, which now includes artifacts on permanent loan.

A second-floor permanent exhibit on the Lenni Lenape also will be available to visitors. The display was created through the purchase of noted archaeologist and anthropologist John Kraft’s traveling exhibit, which was previously shown at the museum in 2023.

The museum is at 336 Main St., using the middle school driveway entrance. The spring exhibit will continue on the second and fourth Sundays throughout 2026 from 1 to 4 p.m. Group reservations are available by calling 973-726-0883.