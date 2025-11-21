Sparta Holiday Wish Tree aims to brighten season for children in need

For more than 25 years, the Holiday Wish Tree at the Sparta Public Library has helped make the season brighter for children in need throughout Sussex County.

Presented by the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta, the Wish Tree offers community members a simple way to donate gifts to local children. Trees are located at the Sparta Public Library, Sparta Books and, through a continuing partnership, Sussex County Community College, where students and staff host a tree of their own. An online wish list is also available for those unable to visit in person.

At the library and Sparta Books, donors can choose a handmade ornament tagged with a child’s age and gender. New, unwrapped gifts with the tag attached should be returned to the Sparta Library. The ornament is yours to keep. Space for gift drop-off at Sparta Books is limited, so donors are encouraged to plan ahead and enjoy the store while there.

The trees will be on display at all locations from Nov. 18 through Dec. 20. The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta delivers the gifts to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which distributes them to families based on need throughout the year.